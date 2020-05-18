First Pacific Advisors LP Has $7.11 Million Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 124.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176,697 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 651,996 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Noble Energy worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Noble Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 56,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBL shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:NBL traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,579,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. Noble Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover purchased 36,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,069.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Insiders have acquired a total of 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

