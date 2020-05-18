First Pacific Advisors LP Increases Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,962 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of AGCO worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 471.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $3.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 634,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,037. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.