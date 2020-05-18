First Pacific Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 18,458.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,383 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Marriott International worth $37,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,797,000 after acquiring an additional 871,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marriott International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,875 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,589,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,031,000 after purchasing an additional 547,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,272 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR stock traded up $13.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.62. 11,004,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,254. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $120.74. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.81.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

