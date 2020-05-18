First Pacific Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,269,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200,293 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for about 3.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of United Technologies worth $214,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after purchasing an additional 322,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,292,724,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTX. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.73. 22,045,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.17.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

