First Pacific Advisors LP Makes New $79 Million Investment in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 952,639 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,002,000. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.1% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of NXP Semiconductors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $3.14 on Monday, reaching $90.45. 4,376,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 117.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

