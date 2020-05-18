First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 38,868 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,868 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.35% of 58.com worth $25,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in 58.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in 58.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 58.com during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WUBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. China International Capital lowered 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

NYSE WUBA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.94. 888,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,082. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86. 58.com Inc has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $595.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.71 million. Equities analysts expect that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

