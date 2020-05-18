First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 9,696 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 62,537 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $399,812.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RUSHA traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $35.75. 125,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,080. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

