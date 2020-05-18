First Pacific Advisors LP Reduces Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,992,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,412,853 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 3.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 6.79% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $259,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.