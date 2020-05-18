First Pacific Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,122,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,566,643 shares during the quarter. Arconic accounts for 3.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 12.04% of Arconic worth $210,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Robecosam AG raised its position in Arconic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Arconic by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Arconic by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Shares of ARNC stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.27. 1,458,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,053. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.