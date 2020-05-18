First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 5,798 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 105,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

ARW traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $61.66. 527,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $85.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

