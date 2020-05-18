First Pacific Advisors LP Takes Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of NCR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $112,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,679.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NCR traded up $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80. NCR Co. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.