First Pacific Advisors LP Trims Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,883 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up about 4.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Charter Communications worth $313,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.75.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,050 shares of company stock worth $21,677,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded up $14.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $517.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.74 and its 200-day moving average is $483.97. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

