First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $106.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. First Republic Bank traded as high as $101.77 and last traded at $101.08, 1,824,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,402,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.91.

FRC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,325,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

