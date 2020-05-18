First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Holdings Trimmed by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,764 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,852. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $63.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.45.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.