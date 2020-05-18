First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 400.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,281 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 0.8% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $17,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.71. 488,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,911. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st.

