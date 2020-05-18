First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2,865.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 195,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 609,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after buying an additional 133,162 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,648,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 56,910 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.86. 47,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,254. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $88.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

