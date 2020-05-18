Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,168 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 23,535 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,158 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 186,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eight Capital raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.18. 33,443,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,781,354. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

