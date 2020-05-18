Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,200 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period.

JUST traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.64. 7,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $48.94.

