Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.02. 1,494,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,949. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

