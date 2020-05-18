Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,373 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGPI stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.00. 115,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,565. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $69.90.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. National Securities initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In related news, CEO Augustus C. Griffin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $61,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,591.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon Gall acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,048. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,953 shares of company stock worth $438,424 in the last three months. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.