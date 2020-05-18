Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 277.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 283.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.94. 214,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,429. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $186.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.