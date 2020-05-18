Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Spotify by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,054 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spotify by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Spotify by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Spotify during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.90.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $2.60 on Monday, hitting $161.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,969. Spotify has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $163.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.17 and its 200 day moving average is $142.55. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. Spotify’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

