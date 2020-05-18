Frontier Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) by 176.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,317 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ETO traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.93. 54,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,608. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

