Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,501 Shares of Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned 7.15% of Celcuity worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Celcuity by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CELC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.78. 11,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,929. Celcuity Inc has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Celcuity Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

