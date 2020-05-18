Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 27,514 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 330.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,514 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.47. 16,300,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,195,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.97. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.