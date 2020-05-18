Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,496 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Target by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after buying an additional 1,903,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,306,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,318,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,824. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.68.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

