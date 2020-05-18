Frontier Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,251 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $63.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,170,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,203,274. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

