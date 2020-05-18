Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 63,147 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,945 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,147 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 38.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in UMB Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $43.42. 1,140,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. UMB Financial Corp has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $70.26.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.91). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $272.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. ValuEngine raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

