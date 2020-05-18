Frontier Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.26 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nordson as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,059,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 387,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after purchasing an additional 195,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,664.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 139,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 120,826 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $18,567,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.47. 419,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,084. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $180.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average of $157.17.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.14.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

