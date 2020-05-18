Frontier Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 217.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSIC traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.41. 1,905,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,928. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

