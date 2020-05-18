FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.21 Million

Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) will post sales of $157.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.50 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $199.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $655.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $648.62 million to $667.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $696.09 million, with estimates ranging from $647.17 million to $734.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 73.13%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.34.

Shares of FSK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.49. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director James H. Kropp acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 62,560 shares of company stock valued at $283,285. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,396,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 145.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 89,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 53,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

