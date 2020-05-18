Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Down 73.2% in May

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the April 30th total of 37,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BHAT remained flat at $$1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. 94,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,051. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $6.25.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile
