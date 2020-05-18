Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Down 73.2% in May

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the April 30th total of 37,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BHAT remained flat at $$1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. 94,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,051. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

