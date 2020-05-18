General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 254,371,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,842,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00, a PEG ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.49.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.