General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 563,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,486,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,504,672. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.49.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

