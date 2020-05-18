George C. Zoley Acquires 4,850 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Stock

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) CEO George C. Zoley bought 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $50,294.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,517,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.11. The GEO Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.04%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 649.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, AXA increased its position in The GEO Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 353,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.