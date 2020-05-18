Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ROCK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibraltar Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.67.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.