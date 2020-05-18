Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
ROCK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibraltar Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
Featured Article: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.