Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,293,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,256,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,658,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.76. 16,582,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,796,867. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

