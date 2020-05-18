Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 751,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 441,715 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up approximately 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $108,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,415,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,477,000 after acquiring an additional 799,929 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6,096.0% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 511,396 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,368,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,911,000 after buying an additional 453,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,589,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,314,000 after buying an additional 416,469 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.10.

Shares of GPN traded up $10.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,686. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.75. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,107 shares of company stock worth $2,266,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.