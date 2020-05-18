Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 125.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.25% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $16,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,238,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 77,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 441,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $59.79. 680,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,030. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15.

