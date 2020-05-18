Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research cut Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.52.

Shares of YUM traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,999. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.23. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,093. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

