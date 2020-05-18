Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$71.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$67.25 to C$71.50 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of GRT.UN traded up C$1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$60.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.79. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$40.77 and a 1 year high of C$74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

