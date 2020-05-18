Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$71.00 at Scotiabank

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.25 to C$71.50 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN traded up C$1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.79. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$40.77 and a one year high of C$74.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

