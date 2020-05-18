Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$68.00 at CIBC

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$75.00 to C$67.25 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN traded up C$1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$65.65. 218,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$40.77 and a one year high of C$74.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$60.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.79.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

