Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher Buys 9,250 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher purchased 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.10 per share, with a total value of $343,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GDOT traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.09. 834,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,422,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Green Dot by 31.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 25,592 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,934,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

