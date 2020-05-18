Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher Buys 9,250 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher purchased 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.10 per share, with a total value of $343,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of GDOT traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.09. 834,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.00.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,422,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Green Dot by 31.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 25,592 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,934,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
