Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Up 8.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) shot up 8.2% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $17.90, 554,706 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 567,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Specifically, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $32,565.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,652,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $568.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $623.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.