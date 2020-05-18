Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASR. Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Shares of ASR traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.83. The stock had a trading volume of 86,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,972. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $210.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.46. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $209.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,064,000 after purchasing an additional 69,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

