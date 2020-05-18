Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report $195.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.90 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $238.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $952.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $915.80 million to $977.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $969.22 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research downgraded Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

NYSE HAE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.37. 352,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.66.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 399 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $38,750.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,502. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,965,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 119,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

