Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Stock Price Up 10.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)’s share price rose 10.8% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.36, approximately 777,531 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 866,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HASI. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $84,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,579.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $548,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,860. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 26.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

