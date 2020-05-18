Hans-Peter Gerhardt Buys 4,000 Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stock

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $494,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ESGR traded up $9.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.45. The stock had a trading volume of 64,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,355. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 131.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Enstar Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $94.58 and a fifty-two week high of $213.99.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $380.57 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESGR shares. BidaskClub lowered Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Enstar Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

