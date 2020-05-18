HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INMB. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised INmune Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. 53,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09. INmune Bio has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $11.50.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in INmune Bio by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in INmune Bio by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

